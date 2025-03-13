Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Two men charged for pulling guns in Aiea fight

By Peter Boylan

Two men arrested early Sunday at Westridge Shopping Center in Aiea after they allegedly pulled guns on each other during a fight have been charged by the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Isaiah Lemi Markeo, 22, was arrested on suspicion of firearm-related offenses, including place to keep pistol. Shydon Kealoha Duvauchelle, 26, was arrested on suspicion of place to keep pistol, carrying an unregistered firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Both were charged with place to keep pistol.

Their bail is set at $15,000 each.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the two men got into a fistfight at around 1:06 a.m. Sunday.

“During this altercation, both suspects pulled out what appeared to be handguns and pointed them at each other,” HPD said in a summary of the incident.

Officers arrived at about 1:20 a.m. and arrested Markeo and Duvauchelle.

Neither man fired a shot, and no injuries were reported.

