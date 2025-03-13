Wall Street slides on trade war fears; S&P 500 confirms correction

NEW YORK >> Wall Street ended sharply lower today and the S&P 500 confirmed it is in a correction after cool inflation data was overshadowed by fears that the escalating tariff war being waged by the United States against some of its biggest trading partners could reignite inflation and tip the economy into recession.

In the latest episode of Trump’s multi-front trade war, the European Union responded to blanket U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum by imposing a 50% tax on American whiskey exports, prompting the president to threaten on Truth Social to charge a 200% tariff on imports of European wines and spirits.

A broad selloff sent all three major U.S. stock indexes tumbling, with losses in tech and tech-related megacap shares dragging the Nasdaq nearly 2%.

“Sentiment’s terrible,” Mike Dickson, head of research at Horizon Investments in Charlotte, North Carolina. “There’s new tariff headlines every day, and that’s weighing on things.”

“And you’re seeing it most acutely in some of the more sensitive areas of the market like the fairly inflated Magnificent 7,” Dickson added. “It doesn’t feel great out there right now.”

The S&P 500 closed 10.1% below its Feb. 19 record closing high, confirming the bellwether index has been in a correction since then.

On March 6, the Nasdaq confirmed it is in a correction by closing 10.4% lower than its all-time closing high reached on Dec. 16.

The Dow Jones Transportation index, widely viewed as a barometer of U.S. economic health, closed 18.9% below its Nov. 25 record closing high; dipping 20% or more below that level would confirm the index is in a bear market.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty concerning the economy,” said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

“Some of that uncertainty is certainly being driven by tariffs, but there’s other uncertainty out there, and it’s got investors thinking maybe the hard landing is happening after all.”

A Reuters/Ipsos poll of Americans conducted March 11-12 showed that 57% of poll participants believe Trump’s moves to shake up the economy are too erratic, and 53% think the tariff war will do more harm than good.

The Labor Department’s Producer Price Index appeared to echo Wednesday’s CPI data, with cooler-than-expected readings appearing to confirm inflation remains on its meandering path downward as it approaches the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% annual target.

This, along with a tame jobless claims report, provided some assurance that, for now, inflation is headed in the right direction and the labor market is on solid footing.

Markets were also eyeing the ongoing wrestling match on Capitol Hill as lawmakers scramble to pass a stop gap spending bill ahead of a fast-approaching deadline to avert a partial government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 537.36 points, or 1.30%, to 40,813.57, the S&P 500 lost 77.78 points, or 1.39%, to 5,521.52 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 345.44 points, or 1.96%, to 17,303.01.

Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but utilities ended in negative territory, with communication services and consumer discretionary falling the most.

Intel jumped 14.6% after the chipmaker appointed industry veteran Lip-Bu Tan as its chief executive officer.

Adobe dropped 13.9% after the software company forecast quarterly revenue in line with estimates.

Discount retailer Dollar General reported disappointing same store sales estimates but provided upbeat quarterly results, sending its shares up 6.8%.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.54-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 53 new highs and 315 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 1,159 stocks rose and 3,189 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.75-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and 35 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 21 new highs and 309 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 15.11 billion shares, compared with the 16.60 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.