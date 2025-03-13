Letter: Can’t trust corporations to put public good first

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Trump administration is downplaying escalating fears of a recession and declining stock prices. In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, “The market and the economy have just become hooked. We’ve become addicted to this government spending, and there’s going to be a detox period.” This statement echoes the Trump administration’s supposed intent to privatize our tax dollars.

The problem is federal spending has a different set of criteria for success than private business. Federal spending decisions are backed by a set of values around public welfare implemented on a national scale.

Well, I suppose Bessent is right: The public is addicted to government spending. So is business — for good reason. In ordinary times, it’s a win-win partnership. The Trump administration touts an alternative framework: profits for an elite group of multimillionaires over the common good. And yes, that transition will be toxic.

Pamela Elders

Laupahoehoe, Hawaii island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter