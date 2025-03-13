Letter: Honoring Sun Yat-sen’s deeply planted Hawaii roots

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Wednesday was the centennial of the death of Sun Yat-sen, who led the first Democratic revolution in Asia in 1911.

Sun is recognized as the father of modern China in the People’s Republic of China, as well as in Taiwan, aka the Republic of China. This recognition is worldwide, which includes acknowledgment that Hawaii was essential as “the mother of China’s Democratic revolution.”

Kamaaina Sen Yet Young, an aviation pioneer born in the kingdom of Hawaii, was called the father of the Chinese Air Force by Sun; China’s National Aviation Day was created in Young’s honor. Sun formed the first revolutionary organization, Xing Zhong Hui (Revive China Society), in Honolulu in 1894. It eventually spread around the world.

Hawaii should celebrate its esteemed history on being the second home, refuge and support of the values and character that had a vital role in the creation of modern China.

Leigh-Wai Doo

Palolo Valley

