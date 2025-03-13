Letter: Timid Republicans let Trump team run amok

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

As MAGA 2.0 continues to trample the Constitution, established law and any semblance of human decency, the Republicans in Congress remain timidly tacit.

Presumably, they cower in fear of being primaried by our unelected co-president, Elon Musk. Shouldn’t they be concerned about being primaried by their own constituents? I am just thankful that these Republicans were not around in 1776 or we all might still be speaking the King’s English with a British accent.

Joseph W. Turban

Makakilo

