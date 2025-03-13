Letter: Trump making wrong cuts in wrong places

In response to a recent letter (“Worry about fraud, not program cuts,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 23), the evidence that cuts to Medicaid will occur in the near future is that Donald Trump endorsed a proposed bill by House Republicans that would likely lead to such cuts.

The writer cites fraud as the cause of America’s financial distress. But if the reason Trump is cutting programs is to reduce fraud, he should be starting with the military, as they have failed the last seven fiscal audits. Also, national security typically makes up more than 50% of U.S. discretionary spending per year.

As for Democrats offering solutions, the only president to balance the budget in the last 80 years was a Democrat: President Bill Clinton.

Terrence Ching

Palolo

