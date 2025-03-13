Letter: Trump, Musk full steam ahead on national debt

A recent letter (“Can’t apply corporate efficiency to government,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 18) claimed that efficiency can exist only in corporations, and not in government. “Government efficiency,” what an oxymoron. Government must nevertheless always strive to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse. With large government labor unions, it’s a daunting and nearly impossible task, but President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are trying.

Government is inherently inefficient due to lack of competition. Our constipated culture in Congress has spent profligately such that we pay nearly as much in interest on our national debt than on our military. Our national debt must be reduced dramatically or we’ll end up like many past European monarchs who stopped fighting wars because they were broke and had to stop borrowing from their nobility class.

We surely don’t want China and Saudi Arabia owning billions of U.S. Treasury bonds, thus owning America.

Alan Matsuda

Hawaii Kai

