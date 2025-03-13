Off the news: Bill puts State Art Museum funds at risk

House Bill 1378 began life adding new state funding for the performing arts — but an amendment along the way removed the State Art Museum from its dedicated funding source, the Works of Art Special Fund. That leaves the museum vulnerable to shifting legislative priorities — a bad idea.

The nonprofit Hawaii Arts Alliance is calling for opposition to HB 1378, as amended, when the Senate Committee on Transportation, Culture and the Arts meets today, 3:15 p.m. in state Capitol Room 224. See the bill and chime in at 808ne.ws/HB1378-hearing.