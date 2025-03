The April 2014 total lunar eclipse as seen from the Big Island.

The total lunar eclipse that will take place today will be perfectly timed for Hawaii viewing.

Between this evening and Friday morning, a lunar eclipse — when the full moon enters the Earth’s shadow, making it appear red — will be visible from most of North America and Hawaii.

But while most viewers in the U.S. will need to stay up late or wake up early to catch the event, Hawaii residents will be able see the total eclipse begin and end before bedtime.

According to NASA data, a partial eclipse will begin at about 6:30 p.m. It will reach totality at 8:26 p.m. and will last until 9:32 p.m.

“It’s very convenient for us, especially for families to sit up and watch the eclipse together,” said Leinani Lozi, education and engagement manager at the International Gemini Observatory.

The moon should enter the Earth’s penumbra — the lighter partial shadow around the darker innermost shadow — around 6:30 p.m., which should be right as the moon begins to rise above the eastern horizon. The moon will rise at 6:33 p.m. today while the sun will set at 6:42 p.m.

“Seasonally, it’s good timing, too, because the moon will be rising in a good part of the sky,” Lozi said.

Of course, the good timing might be moot if the weather doesn’t cooperate. The National Weather Serv­ice predicts an 80% chance of showers tonight for Hilo, 50% for Lihue, 30% for Honolulu, and 20% for Central Maui.

But Lozi said even if the eclipse is clouded out, the Subaru Telescope on Mau­na­kea will livestream the event from above the clouds. The livestream can be viewed at Subaru’s YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/mr2edcm7.