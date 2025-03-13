On the Move: Linda Fox and Kainalu Severson

Child & Family Serv­ice has named Linda Fox as chief program officer and Kainalu Severson as chief risk and operating officer.

Fox has more than 40 years’ experience in human services, having served as clinical director at CFS since 2007, acting chief of the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division and chief of the Adult Mental Health Division under the state Department of Health, and as a clinical psychologist for Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children and the state Children’s Day Treatment Center.

Severson joins with more than 12 years’ experience in finance, compliance, performance management and nonprofit leadership; previously serving in an executive position at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and as deputy administrator for its Kilohana tourism division.

