Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, March 13, 2025 73° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Samoan prison gang member’s wife receives 30 months in federal prison

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 12:43 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT Kauai police are looking for 29-year-old David Borges.

COURTESY KAUAI POLICE DEPARTMENT

Kauai police are looking for 29-year-old David Borges.