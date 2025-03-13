Samoan prison gang member’s wife receives 30 months in federal prison

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The wife of a Samoan prison gang member was sentenced to two years and six months in federal prison Wednesday for her role in an effort to get her husband’s carjacking and kidnapping victims to make false statements.

Mahina Bactad, 29, entered into a plea agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Feb. 15, 2024, and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice.

She obtained false written statements and “delivered them to (her husband) Albert Bactad’s unwitting attorney for the purpose of committing a fraud” upon the court through use at trial of the statements, which have been designated by Albert Bactad’s counsel as defense trial exhibits.

Mahina Bactad must self- surrender to federal prison before 2 p.m., April 23, according to federal court records.

In a Sept. 7, 2023, seven- count superseding indictment, David Borges, 42, aka “Rush”; Albert Bactad, 49; Wayne Ino­uye, 49; Robin Takiguchi, 54, aka “Kaleo”; and Mahina Bactad were charged.

Albert Bactad and Borges were charged with collection of extensions of credit by extortionate means, carjacking, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and kidnapping.

Inouye, Takiguchi, and Mahina Bactad were charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice and two counts of obstruction of justice in the superseding indictment.

On Dec. 26, 2021, in Lihue, Kauai, Albert Bactad and David Borges lured “Person 1” into a parking lot to collect a debt for a third party, according to federal court documents.

Borges pulled a gun and threatened to shoot Person 1 and the woman he was with if he did not give up his Chrysler 300 to repay the debt. While threatening the couple with a gun, Borges and Bactad drove them around against their will.

The next day, Borges and Bactad visited “Person 2” to collect money owed a third party that they were working for. The person in debt refuted the total and told the pair he owed them 10% of that total.

Borges and Bactad held “Person 2 against his will” in his garage and repeatedly hit him in the face and head, fracturing it in several places, until Person 2 agreed to call someone to bring the pair $2,500.

After the money was delivered, Person 2 was set free.

In a Sept. 8, 2023, motion to detain Inouye without bail until trial, federal prosecutors identified Inouye, Albert Bactad, Borges and Takiguchi as “USO Gang members with criminal histories.”

“USO” stands for United Samoan Organization, but the prison gang welcomes all ethnicities into its membership inside and outside of Hawaii’s prisons and jails.

In 2013 the U.S. Department of Justice declared the USO Gang, allegedly founded in 1998, the dominant prison gang in Hawaii and a major player in mainland prison gang activity.

Borges has 137 arrests or citations on his record and 25 prior criminal convictions at the state level, including for robbery, fraudulent use of a credit card, car theft and felony assault and drug promotion.

Albert Bactad has 18 prior state convictions, including for witness tampering and 10 separate assault cases. Inouye has 15 prior state convictions, including for assaulting a police officer and robbery. Takiguchi has 17 prior state convictions, including for felony drug promotion and forgery.

Mahina Bactad had no prior criminal history.

Inouye was charged with conspiring to obstruct justice and two counts of obstruction of justice.

He was sentenced to four years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on Sept.9.

According to the terms of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors filed Feb. 29, 2024, Inouye pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct justice. Takiguchi entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors and pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release on Sept. 5.

Bactad, Inouye, Takiguchi and Mahina Bactad allegedly worked together to “intimidate and procure false written affidavits from the carjacking victim identified” as Person 1 and the kidnapping victim identified as Person 2.

Albert and Mahina Bactad allegedly directed the actions of Inouye and Takiguchi, who confronted the two victims in early August and “procured false written statements from the two victims,” according to the motion to detain.

Both victims “believed that they would be assaulted if they refused to sign the statements.”

Borges’ sentencing in two separate federal criminal cases is scheduled for June 2.

Borges entered into a plea agreement Oct. 24 to and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, using a gun to market drugs, selling fentanyl and cocaine, and collection of extensions of credit by extortionate means.