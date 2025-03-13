Two-hit pitching helps No. 7 Kailua silence No. 6 Kaiser

Jayden Hunt and DJ Kauahi combined on a two-hitter as No. 7-ranked Kailua rallied past No. 6 Kaiser, 5-1, on a sunny, cool afternoon Wednesday at the Surfriders’ field.

Kailua improved to 3-0 in the OIA East, seizing sole possession of first place. An error in the first inning allowed Kaiser to take the lead, but the Surfriders were impeccable to the finish.

“If our pitchers are throwing strikes, I feel pretty confident with how we’re going to perform. We can play a little bit of defense,” Kailua coach Corey Ishigo said. “It’s still early in the season. It doesn’t mean much to me. We’ve still got to keep working. Sometimes losses are better early in the season, but our guys are pretty focused.”

Hunt was on point with his fastball, consistently nailing the corners at the knees. He struck out three and walked none in five innings, permitting no earned runs and just two hits. Kauahi entered and hurled two scoreless, hitless innings with one strikeout and no walks.

A year ago, Hunt was 6 feet, 2 inches and 145 pounds. As a senior, he is now 6-4, 170. Coach Ishigo calls the pitches. Hunt delivers. He has never shaken off a pitch call.

“I don’t think he ever did. I coached him since he was 8 years old. I don’t think he ever shook me off one of those times,” Ishigo said. “He adjusted and threw where he had to throw. The first inning, he made a mistake to (Bryce) Hamasaki, but after that, I feel like he had command. We’re at 87, 88 (mph). We’re still seeking to throw the ball harder.”

Kaiser starting pitcher Bryson Toner went four-plus innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He walked five, threw three wild pitches, struck out none, but kept his team in the game.

Kailua took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning when Ryce Aoki socked a towering solo home run, clearing the right-field fence. A strong trade wind blew from left to right, and he was in sprint mode to first base when Ishigo let him know that the ball was out of the park.

“I had a bad game the other day, so I was thinking, don’t swing hard. Be aggressive,” Aoki said. “Coach Corey was yelling at me. I was sprinting and he told me it was out. I haven’t hit a homer since 8U (8-and-under).”

Ishigo noted Aoki’s improvement in the past week.

“When he overswings, he just hits foul balls or misses, so we’ve been working on that at practice,” Ishigo said.

After walking Rayvin Pagan to lead off the bottom of the fifth, Toner was replaced by second baseman Tanner Kagimoto. Kagimoto walked Ale Kuhaulua. Masao Minami singled to right, scoring Pagan from second base. Kuhaulua then scored from third base on a wild pitch.

Kagimoto struck out Kalama Carreira, but Aoki came through with a single to right, plating Minami for a 5-1 lead.

Kaiser dropped to 2-1 in league play (9-4 overall). Coach Josh Halemanu’s team had scored at least four runs in every game but one before Wednesday, a 4-0 nonconference loss to No. 1 Kamehameha on Feb. 28.

Kaiser drew first blood. With one out in the first, Hamasaki doubled to right, advanced to third on a groundout by Jesse Shinagawa, and scored when Hayzen Inouye’s grounder was overthrown by the shortstop, Quinn Inamine.

In the bottom of the second inning, Carreira led off with a single. Courtesy runner Romeo Ortiz stole second base and moved to third on a wild pitch. After Aoki walked, Ortiz attempted to steal home on a 1-2 pitch to Racen Gauthe-Santos. Ortiz was tagged out by catcher Brennan Higa and ejected by the home plate umpire for unnecessary roughness.

In the bottom of the third, Pagan led off with a walk, moved to second base on a wild pitch and scored on Kuhaulua’s single to right, tying the game at 1.

Wednesday’s game was quick, ending in 1 hour, 58 minutes. The first two innings covered an unusually long 40 minutes as Kailua put runners in scoring position, but came up empty.

Kaiser meets Moanalua at 3 p.m. Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Hans L’Orange Field. Kailua and Roosevelt play at 6 p.m.