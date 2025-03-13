Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, March 13, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Breaking NewsSports Breaking

Naoya Inoue to defend super bantamweight title in Las Vegas

By Shifa Jahan / Reuters

Today

Sports Wire

KYODO VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Naoya Inoue of Japan throws a punch at Paul Butler of Britain during their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO in Tokyo, Japan, in December 2022. Inoue will defend his undisputed super bantamweight world title against American Ramon Cardenas on May 4 in Las Vegas, promoter Top Rank said.

KYODO VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO

Naoya Inoue of Japan throws a punch at Paul Butler of Britain during their bantamweight title unification boxing match of WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO in Tokyo, Japan, in December 2022. Inoue will defend his undisputed super bantamweight world title against American Ramon Cardenas on May 4 in Las Vegas, promoter Top Rank said.

Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue will defend his undisputed super bantamweight world title against American Ramon Cardenas on May 4 in Las Vegas, promoter Top Rank said.

Inoue, who has a 29-0 record with 26 knockouts, last fought in the U.S. in 2021 and will headline the card at the T-Mobile Arena. Cardenas, 29, will be challenging for his first world title.

“I am thankful to the fans in America who have followed my career,” Inoue, 31, said in a Top Rank statement late on Wednesday.

“Fighting at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is another career highlight, and I look forward to putting on a great show for everyone in attendance. Cardenas is a tough opponent who I respect for accepting the fight without hesitation.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide