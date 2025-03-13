No. 3 Hawaii sweeps No. 12 Ball State with big third-set rally

All three starting pin hitters recorded double figures in kills for the third-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team, which opened the 29th Outrigger Invitational in impressive fashion with a 25-19, 25-13, 29-27 sweep of No. 12 Ball State tonight.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,181 watched Hawaii survive seven set points by the Cardinals (13-7) in the third set to improve to 18-1 overall and run its winning streak to nine matches.

Kristian Titriyski and Louis Sakanoko had 14 kills apiece to lead UH and Adrien Roure added 11, giving all three starting pin hitters double figures in kills.

Kurt Nusterer added five kills and four blocks and Justin Todd ended the match with Hawaii’s seventh ace.

Hawaii hit .405 for the match and had 8.5 blocks.

The Rainbow Warriors will continue the tournament on Friday night against No. 19 Penn State, which was swept by No. 5 Southern California earlier today.