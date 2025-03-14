Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Man, 86, critically injured in H-1 crash near Vineyard off-ramp

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 4:19 p.m.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

An 86-year-old man was critically injured in a one-car crash on H-1 Freeway this afternoon, briefly shutting down all westbound lanes near the Vineyard Boulevard exit.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel said personnel responded at about 2:30 p.m. to the freeway near the Vineyard off-ramp. Paramedics treated and transported the man in critical condition to a trauma hospital, EMS said.

The crash closed all westbound lanes right before the start of the afternoon rush hour. Traffic in the area remains clogged even though all lanes have since reopened.

4:05 p.m.

Two right lanes have been re-opened on the H-1 westbound near the Vineyard Boulevard exit, state Department of Transportation officials said in a social media post at about 3:52.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway have been closed at the Vineyard Boulevard off-ramp have been closed due to a motor vehicle crash, Honolulu police said.

Police said in an alert at about 3:15 p.m. that motorists should expect delays, use alternate routes, and drive with caution.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

