CrossFit looks for new owners amid years of shake-ups

CrossFit, the crisis-riddled fitness company, is for sale once again.

The sale comes against the backdrop of several tumultuous years for the fitness brand, after a drowning at last year’s CrossFit Games, a significant drop in registrations for its annual membership-wide competition and deepening financial concerns.

The company, which has 10,000 affiliate gyms across the world, plans to “review a wide range of buyers,” according to an email sent to CrossFit gym owners this week.

“This moment of transition comes with significant opportunity,” CrossFit CEO Don Faul said in the March 12 email. “I’m excited by the potential this holds for the future of our affiliate business and CrossFit overall.”

CrossFit was created in the 1990s by Greg Glassman, a former gymnast and personal trainer, as a training program focused on varied, high-intensity workouts. The regimen exploded in popularity in the 2000s, growing to include more than 14,000 affiliate gyms worldwide.

But those numbers have declined after a series of scandals and as other fitness fads gained appeal.

In 2020, Glassman stepped down from his role after he was excoriated for his comments about the murder of George Floyd. He also faced accusations of sexual harassment, which he denied. He sold the company to Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based investment firm, and Eric Roza, a technology entrepreneur and CrossFit gym owner. The company has also undergone a number of leadership changes since Glassman’s departure.

Then, last year, Lazar Dukic, a 28-year-old Serbian athlete, drowned during a swimming portion of a workout at the CrossFit Games, an international competition that draws some of the world’s fittest competitors. The event resumed the next day.

CrossFit, deeply popular among military and law enforcement members who were its early fans, also partnered with the U.S. Border Patrol for the CrossFit Games, drawing some criticism. The partnership gained renewed attention this year as the Trump administration began to enact its border policies.

But many members and affiliates have tried to distance themselves from CrossFit’s reputation of recent years while still maintaining its popular fitness routines, dropping the company’s name from their businesses.

Registration for the CrossFit Open, where members around the world compete in the same workout for three weeks, is down 30% this year, to 234,000 participants from nearly 350,000 in 2024. The company licenses its name to gym owners for an annual fee and also sells certification for trainers.

The number of gyms affiliated with CrossFit this year is just under 10,000. That is down from a peak of about 14,000 in 2018, when the company made $100 million in sales and around $15 million in pretax profit according to financial documents reviewed by The New York Times’ DealBook. Since the death at the CrossFit Games, more than 1,400 CrossFit gyms have canceled their affiliation, even as many have kept the same fitness programming. The company licenses its name to gym owners for an annual fee, and sells certification training to gym owners.

Berkshire raised affiliation fees from about $3,000 to $4,500 in 2024. The company also charges coaches for certification training in the CrossFit methodology, which accounts for more than a third of its sales, according to the financial documents.

Daniel Lynne, a co-owner of CrossFit Union Square in New York City, said he wasn’t surprised by the move to sell.

“It’s probably necessary given the amount of discontent in the space right now,” he said, pointing to low registration numbers for the CrossFit Open. Lynne said that there had been little oversight of affiliate gyms in recent years, which has been “both a blessing and a curse at times.”

“It’s allowed some really successful gyms and fitness people to thrive and cultivate their own identity, which I think we’ve done to an extent and I feel very proud,” he said. “We know our people and what is important for our people. And every single member of our community needs to feel like they feel included and valued.”

But at the same time, he said, “I think there are some affiliates who really needed guidance or support in ways they just haven’t gotten it.”

In a recording of a town hall with CrossFit affiliates Thursday obtained by the Times, Faul said a new owner would ideally be “someone with connection to our community,” adding that the sale was “the right thing for CrossFit” and “the right thing for our business.”

BeSport, a Swiss holding company, is the front-runner for a potential buyer, according to several people familiar with the deal. BeSport owns several sports and fitness brands that have partnered with CrossFit, including sports apparel brand Northern Spirit and gym membership app Hustle Up.

Florian Jullien, the president of BeSport, said it was “too early to talk about this,” but did not deny a potential merger.

