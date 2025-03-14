Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Gold pops above $3,000 for first time

By Ashitha Shivaprasad and Kavya Balaraman / Reuters

An employee takes granules of 99.99 percent pure gold in a workroom at the Novosibirsk precious metals refining and manufacturing plant in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia, in September 2023. Gold broke through the key $3,000 barrier today for the first time as investors piled on to a historic rally in the safe haven asset to seek cover from economic uncertainty sparked by President Donald Trump's tariff war.

Gold broke through the key $3,000 barrier today for the first time as investors piled on to a historic rally in the safe haven asset to seek cover from economic uncertainty sparked by President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

Spot gold hit an all-time high of $3,004.86 earlier in the session, before easing 0.2% to $2,981.42 as of 11:34 a.m. ET (1534 GMT) on profit taking.

U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,991.90.

Gold’s surge past the $3,000 milestone was driven by “beleaguered investors seeking the ultimate safe-haven asset given Trump’s tumult on stock markets,” said Tai Wong, an independent metals trader.

Traditionally viewed as a safe store of value during geopolitical turmoil, bullion has risen nearly 14% so far this year, driven in part by concerns over the impact of Trump’s tariffs and a resultant selloff in stock markets.

“Real asset money managers, particularly in the West, needed a strong stock market and economic slowdown scare to return to gold — and that’s happening now,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Gold has also been supported by central bank demand, with key buyer China building its bullion reserves for a fourth straight month in February.

“Central banks continue record-level gold acquisitions, seeking to diversify away from an increasingly volatile U.S. dollar,” said GoldCore CEO, David Russell.

Expectations of monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve have also helped zero-yield gold, with traders betting on cuts to resume in June.

“There are good reasons for why investment demand is likely to remain robust… heightened geopolitical and geo-economic risk, higher inflation expectations, potentially lower rates and the uncertainty that markets are feeling,” said Juan Carlos Artigas, global head of research at the World Gold Council.

Elsewhere, silver slipped 0.7% to $33.56 an ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $988.40 and palladium firmed 1.1% to $968.36.

