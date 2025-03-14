Letter: Congressional censure vote reflected populace

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I beg to differ with the “Shame on Case for censure vote on peer” letter (Star-Advertiser, March 9). With 80% of the country disapproving of U.S. Rep. Al Green’s antics (per a CNN poll), you are on the wrong side of this issue.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case is the only congressional delegate from Hawaii who has any common sense.

Marie Manning

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter