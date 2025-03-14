Letter: Girls’ wrestling team will have lifelong wins

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I stepped onto my first wrestling mat in seventh grade. By my senior year, I was captain of Moanalua’s girls’ wrestling team, representing Hawaii nationally and honored as Moanalua’s Most Inspirational Female Athlete.

What I didn’t fully appreciate then was my team and I were part of something much bigger than ourselves. We were part of a championship team that cemented Moanalua as Hawaii’s first girls’ wrestling team to win three consecutive state titles.

Hawaii was the first state to sanction girls’ wrestling and our success helped prove we belonged in the sport. We weren’t just competing — we were changing the game.

Congratulations to the 2025 Moanalua girls’ wrestling team for making history once again! The resilience, discipline and strength built on the mat will stay with you long after the medals are put away. Every hardship you’ve overcome is proof of what you’re capable of — far beyond wrestling.

Cassandra Bae

Oceanside, Calif.

