Letter: Overt antisemitism can’t be condoned by UH

It is true that a Title VI complaint was filed by Jewish students with David Lassner, former University of Hawaii president, because of antisemit- ism demonstrated against them on campus in and outside of classes (“UH not on ‘chopping block,’ Green says,” Star-Advertiser, March 12). The Star-Advertiser acknowledged this in only one paragraph in a front-page article that primarily made the adverse case that there was no antisemitism at UH. Not true. The Lassner administration did not respond directly to those who filed.

I have personally seen what I believe to be antisemitic posters in UH offices and classroom syllabi that include only a Hamas point of view, even when the subject of the class is not Arab-Israeli studies. Gratuitous anti-Jewish propaganda should never be permitted in an institution of higher learning. Debate, yes. Teaching about antisemitism and human rights, yes. Overt antisemitism, never again.

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter