Letter: Rep. Green’s protest was ‘good trouble’ in action

Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case was 1 of 10 Democratic Congress members to vote to censure Rep. Al Green. March 9 was the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” when Rep. John Lewis and others were attacked for a peaceful civil rights march in Selma, Ala.
Green was just practicing Lewis’ “good trouble” beliefs during Donald Trump’s recent address to Congress.
Chris Jansen
Mililani
