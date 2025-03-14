Off the news: Calculate savings under new tax laws

There’s a new interactive website for Hawaii taxpayers to see how the state’s new income tax cuts will affect — hopefully, help — family finances. The package signed into law last year should bring residents tax savings through 2031, giving working families more money in their paychecks and bigger tax refunds.

See TaxCutHawaii.org for: a tax rate calculator, which estimates tax reductions and take-home income; a FAQ section about the tax cuts, changes to withholding amounts and potential savings; and educational resources on the new Hawaii tax brackets and financial planning.