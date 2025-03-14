Off the news: Court rules against federal firings, but…

A federal judge in California had strong words Thursday for the Trump administration’s attempted purge of federal workers, ordering that thousands of recently fired employees be reinstated in six agencies. U.S. District Judge William Alsup called actions over the February firings of probationary workers “illegal” and a “sham.”

But the White House quickly said it will appeal Alsup’s “absurd and unconstitutional” order, which pertained to workers fired from the departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Energy, Interior and Treasury. And so it goes — and where it stops, nobody knows.