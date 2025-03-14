Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Friday, March 14, 2025 73° Today's Paper

EditorialOur View

Editorial: VA confusion does veterans disservice

Today Updated 7:32 p.m.

Editors' Picks

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER A sign marks the headquarters of the Department of Veterans Affairs in February in Washington.

REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

A sign marks the headquarters of the Department of Veterans Affairs in February in Washington.