Hospitality heroes honored at HLTA’s Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Awards

Winners of the Na Po'e Pa'ahana Outstanding Lodging Employee are Domino's Pizza Hawai'i's Mike Rompel, left, Tyson Kubo, Maria Calso, HLTA President & CEO Mufi Hannemann, Ofa Savou and HLTA Chair Angela Nolan.

Winners of the Na Po'e Pa'ahana Manager of the Year are Ashley Kelsey-Carroll, left, Ed Hope, Hawai'i Lodging and Tourism Association President and CEO Mufi Hannemann, Jennifer Koon, Beachside Roofing's Roxanne Ai and HLTA Chair Angela Nolan.

The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association recently recognized the best of the state’s hospitality workforce at the 32nd annual Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Awards, which drew 270 employee nominations from 80 properties across the state.

The awards ceremony, held Feb. 26 at the Sheraton Waikiki, honored the state’s hospitality professionals who go “above and beyond” to provide exceptional service, from front-line employees to back-of-house staff. Some 750 industry stakeholders attended the event.

HLTA President and CEO Mufi Hannemann said in a statement, “This event is often compared to the Oscars of Hawaii’s visitor industry and serves as a premier opportunity to recognize and thank the unsung heroes. These hardworking individuals exemplify the spirit of aloha every day, reinforcing why Hawaii’s tourism industry is truly ‘No Ka Oi’ and ensuring that our islands remain a world-class destination.”

Hannemann said the Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Awards serve as a cornerstone of HLTA’s mission to acknowledge excellence in the industry while reinforcing the importance of hospitality in the state’s economy and culture.

Jennifer Koon, director of spa at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach, was selected manager of the year. Koon spearheaded the elimination of 300,000 plastic water bottles at the resort, saving $150,000 annually. Beyond the resort, she supports Touch a Heart Hawai‘i, aiding culinary training for incarcerated people and inspiring community involvement.

Ofa “Oh” Savou, sales coordinator at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, was selected as outstanding lodging employee of the year. Savou played a vital role during the August 2023 wildfire in Lahaina, supporting displaced employees and covering shifts to ensure seamless operations.

Named the 2023 Five-Star Employee of the Year, Savou’s dedication shines through her mentorship, her work on key hotel projects and her proactive leadership, like creating a training guide before going on vacation. Beyond work, she co-leads the Maria Lanakila Tongan Youth Winter Program, spreading holiday joy through community events.

The awards ceremony was sponsored by Beachside Roofing, Domino’s Pizza Hawai‘i, Hawai‘i Gas, Mana­nalu Powered by Boomerang, Pepsi Hawai‘i, T S Restaurants, United Laundry Serv­ices LLC, The Orchid Lei Co. and Tihati Productions.

2025 NA PO‘E PA‘AHANA AWARD WINNERS:

Activities, Culture & Experience Person of the Year — Small Property

>> First place: Edrian “Eddy” Sarian, recreation attendant, Napili Kai Beach Resort

>> Second place: Alan Ka‘ae­kuahiwi, starter marshal, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

>> Third place: Midori Heuler, gift shop agent, The Laylow, Autograph Collection Hotel

Activities, Culture & Experience Person of the Year — Large Property

>> First place: Tiana Morris, activities operations supervisor, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

>> Second place: France Mae Ballano, guest experience coordinator, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka‘anapali

>> Third place: Megan Sedeno-­Zoller, youth activities counselor, lead, Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa

Bell & Valet Person of the Year — Small Property

>> First place: Jonathan-Trey Butac, bellman, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

>> Second place: Matthew Mori, bellman, Maui Beach Hotel

>> Third place: Charles Sanchez, bell, luggage and valet attendant, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Bell & Valet Person of the Year — Large Property

>> First place: Robert Oshiro, service express captain, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Ka‘anapali

>> Second place: Randall Lavarias, bellman, The Royal Hawaiian Resort Waikiki

>> Third place: John Thompson, door attendant, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort

Engineer & Maintenance Person of the Year — Small Property

>> First place: Mark Venzon, maintenance supervisor, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

>> Second place: Ikaika Langley, engineer, Marriott’s Kaua‘i Beach Club

>> Third place: Antonio Rubi, maintenance tech II, Club Wyndham at Waikiki Beach Walk

Engineer & Maintenance Person of the Year — Large Property

>> First place: Tyler Castro, engineering coordinator, Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk

>> Second place: Samuel Wilson, plumber journeyman, Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort

>> Third place: Fleance Ramos, engineering operations supervisor, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Food & Beverage Person of the Year — Small Property

>> First place: Donna Matsu­moto, Meridia waithelp, Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

>> Second place: Christian Taibi, bar supervisor, The Surfjack Hotel & Swim Club

>> Third place: Julius Nilo, Banquets Cook I, Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Food & Beverage Person of the Year — Large Property

>> First place: Miyako Hongo- Rodriguez, server, The Ritz- Carlton Maui, Kapalua

>> Second place: Colleen Sanchez, waithelp, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani

>> Third place: Leslie Lactaoen, cook II, Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection

Front Office Person of the Year — Small Property

>> First place: Fe Manuel, guest service agent, Maui Seaside Hotel

>> Second place: Jacques Beyerman, front desk host, Regency on Beach Walk by Outrigger

>> Third place: Angel Medrano, guest services, Lawai Beach Resort

Front Office Person of the Year — Large Property

>> First place: Grace Kuhau, guest service agent, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

>> Second place: Angelica Valdez, front office guest experience expert, Wailea Beach Resort

>> Third place: Junko Toshida, guest service agent/rooms controller, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Housekeeper of the Year — Small Property

>> First place: Josephine Cortez, housekeeping supervisor, Romer House Waikiki

>> Second place: Arlene Estabillo, housekeeping dispatcher, Ka La‘i Waikiki Beach, LXR Hotels & Resorts

>> Third place: Mely Rivera, housekeeping supervisor, Aston Waikiki Beach Tower

Housekeeper of the Year — Large Property

>> First place: Remy Bagoyo, housekeeping inspectress, Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

>> Second place: Thelma Ramos, housekeeper — rooms/premier suites, Halekulani

>> Third place: Jean Matillano, housekeeping supervisor, Wailea Beach Resort

Security Officer of the Year — Small Property

>> First place: Nicanor Ocumen, security officer, Lawai Beach Resort

>> Second place: Andrew Alce, security officer, Way­finder Waikiki

Security Officer of the Year — Large Property

>> First place: Lloyd Mendes Jr., security supervisor, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai

>> Second place: Mark Hong, safety and security officer, Westin Ka‘anapali Ocean Resort Villas

>> Third place: Mana Greig, safety and security officer, Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Manager of the Year

>> First place: Jennifer Koon, director of spa, The Ritz- Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach

>> Second place: Ed Hope, in-room dining manager, Halekulani

>> Third place: Ashley Kelsey- Carroll, director of sales, travel industry, Wailea Beach Resort

Outstanding Lodging Employee of the Year

>> First place: Ofa Savou, sales coordinator, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua

>> Second place: Tyson Kubo, banquet houseman, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

>> Third place: Maria Calso, revenue analyst, Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk

HLTA Allied Member of the Year

Hawai‘i Gas

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Highgate Hotels

Pulamahia Award (Perpetuating the Native Hawaiian Culture)

13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture Director Aaron J. Sala and Festival Chair Kalani Ka‘ana‘ana

Na Po‘e Pa‘ahana Legacy Award

Amy Hanaiali‘i Gilliom