Sina Pili, who holds a master’s degree in social work, pleaded not guilty Thursday to manslaughter and related charges in the 2023 abuse and torture death of her 11-year-old adopted daughter, who had learning disabilities.

The 39-year-old Laie woman was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a minor and persistent nonsupport with regard to Azaeliyah Pili-Ah You, whom she adopted two months prior to the child’s death on Dec. 22, 2023.

While waiting for her arraignment, Pili, dressed in a white paper jumpsuit, smiled wistfully at her tearful mother, who sat in the courtroom gallery along with numerous other family members.

Circuit Judge Ronald Johnson confirmed Pili, in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, be held without bail.

Deputy Prosecutor Julia Kaneshiro asked the judge to confirm no bail due to “the seriousness of the charge of potential tampering with minor witnesses.”

Johnson agreed and said there is a serious risk that Pili poses a danger to others, including children.

“There are other children involved,” he said. Even if they had been removed from the home, he said, Pili may be able to gain access to the children through other means.

He said the court is concerned there may be obstruction or intent to obstruct justice by intimidating prospective witnesses who may have lived in the home at the time.

Deputy Public Defender Samson Shigetomi said he would reserve argument for bail.

The judge had issued a no-contact order March 7 that prohibits Pili from contacting three children born between 2014 and 2016.

Four children, ages 12, 9, 8 and 7, under Pili and her husband’s care, were placed in protective custody by Child Welfare Services. Pili’s husband is under police investigation but has not been arrested.

Pili’s trial is scheduled for May 12 before Judge Rowena Somerville.

Pili’s mother and other family members declined comment after the arraignment.

Pili-Ah You was in the custody of another family two months before she was adopted.

Pili, a behavioral health specialist and senior class adviser at Kahuku High and Intermediate School, was arrested March 7 on campus. She was placed on leave March 7 pending investigation.

It appears from a previously posted Brigham Young University Hawaii directory that Pili was also a faculty member in education and social work. However, BYU Hawaii did not return a call to the Honolulu Star- Advertiser for confirmation, as the link to the directory showing Pili’s name is no longer available.

Pili earned a master’s degree in social work Aug. 14, 2010, from the University of Hawaii.

As foster parents and parents who adopt children in foster care, Pili and her husband received payments ranging from $649 to $776 per child depending on age, and up to an additional $570 a month for each child with special needs.

The 11-year-old was found with multiple injuries from child abuse, police said.

Police said that on the day the girl died, Pili slapped and punched the girl multiple times over a period of 30 minutes at their Laie home.

Responding officers saw Pili-Ah You’s father giving her lifesaving care in the home, before firefighters attempted to resuscitate her, police said. She was pronounced dead at the Kahuku Medical Center.

Pili-Ah You had extensive and deep bruising, multiple abrasions to her face, head, neck, chest, back, arms, hands and legs. She also had apparent bite wounds and internal injuries to her neck likely from being choked, broken ribs and bleeding to the scalp and evidence of pneumonia in her left lung, police said.

Her body tested positive for pneumonia, flu and COVID-19.