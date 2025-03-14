Letter: Transgender advantage unfair to female athletes

A New York Times article on March 4 said the bill to bar transgender girls from female sports teams was blocked. It quoted U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz as saying that the bill is “totally irrelevant to 99.9% of all people across the country.”

While the percentage of transgender athletes may be small, and I do think there should be an avenue for them to participate in sports, this bill is 100% relevant to those with XX chromosomes competing against those with XY chromosomes. There is an unfair advantage that does matter to those participants that represent 50% of the athletes across sports.

Malia Kamisugi

Aina Haina

