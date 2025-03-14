On the Move: Jodi Asato

Friday, March 14, 2025
Jodi Asato
The Assistive Technology Resource Centers of Hawaii has named Jodi Asato executive director. Asato joins with more than 20 years of experience in advocacy for people with disabilities in both the public and private sectors, including ADA coordinator/disability counselor at University of Hawaii, deputy director at ATRC and special-education teacher with the state Department of Education.
