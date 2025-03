Scoreboard – March 14, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

OIA West: Leilehua at Campbell, 3 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College: Nebraska vs. Hawaii Pacific, 9 a.m. at Hunakai Beach.

SOFTBALL

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

OIA West: Leilehua at Waianae, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Punahou I-AA vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Maryknoll at

Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

OIA: 3:30 p.m. at Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Invitational, USC vs. Ball State, 4 p.m.; Penn State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I: Punahou at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; University at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Damien vs. Punahou, noon at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani, 11 a.m. at Kahala Community Park field; Roosevelt vs. Kailua, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park; Kaiser vs. Moanalua, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA West: Aiea at Waipahu; Pearl City at Mililani. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kahuku, 11 a.m. at Kahuku District Park field; Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, 11 a.m. at Kailua District Park field; Waianae at Kaimuki, 11 a.m.; McKinley at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Farrington at Waialua, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. Maryknoll, noon at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha I-AA, 10 a.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaiser at Kaimuki. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei; Campbell at Nanakuli. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Waialua, 9 a.m.; Farrington vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m. at Aikahi Community Park field; Aiea at Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Kailua vs. Kahuku, 10 a.m. at Hauula Playground field.

TENNIS

OIA East: Kaiser at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at McKinley; Kalani vs. Farrington at Kalakaua District Park courts; Kahuku at Castle. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Pearl City; Leilehua at Radford; Waialua at Kapolei; Waipahu vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Meet No. 2, field events, 1 p.m.; running events, 2 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: Meets at Kaiser, Mililani and Waianae, starting at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Invitational, Penn State vs. Ball State, 4 p.m.; USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity II: Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 10:30 a.m.

OIA boys: Waianae vs. Waipahu (JV at 10 a.m.; varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, noon; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 2 p.m. at UH Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center. Varsity I-AA Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 11 a.m.

OIA girls: Mililani vs. Roosevelt, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Moanalua, 11:05 a.m.; Kalani vs. Kalaheo, 12:10 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASEBALL

ILH

Thursday

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Kamehameha 3, Pac-Five 1

W—Elai Iwanaga (six innings, no hits, no walks, 11 strikeouts). S—Kainoa Kaneshiro. Leading hitters—KS: Cade Wehrsig 2-3; Logan Sanchez 2-3, 2 RBIs; Dillon Andres 2b; Isaiah Aliksa 2b; Kia’i Sylvester 2b.

OIA West

Thursday

At Aiea Rec Center field

Aiea 6, Campbell 1

W—Dylan Wong. S—Caden Schafer.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Dennison Zakahi 2-3, 2 runs; Zion Ishikawa 3b, 2 RBIs; Schafer 3b, 2 RBIs; Kailer Gervacio 2b; Matthew Higa 2b.

BIIF

Thursday

Pahoa 2, Honokaa 0

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE WOMEN

Big West Championships

At Henderson, Nev.

Wednesday

First Round

No. 8 seed Cal Poly 56, No. 5 seed

UC Santa Barbara 54

No. 7 seed UC Riverside 54, No. 6 seed

Long Beach State 40

Thursday

Quarterfinals

No. 4 seed UC San Diego 59, Cal Poly 54

No. 3 seed UC Davis 61, UC Riverside 50

Today

Semifinals

UC San Diego vs. No. 1 Hawaii, 9 a.m.

UC Davis vs. No. 2 seed UC Irvine,

11:30 a.m.

Saturday

Final

UC Davis/UC Irvine winner vs. UC San

Diego/Hawaii winner, noon

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

At Hunakai Beach

Thursday

Chaminade 4, Hawaii Pacific 1 Letizia Cammillucci/Anna Stucchi (CU) def.

Kate Allan/Dana Nyugen (HPU) 21-13, 21-15

Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash (CU) def. Ella Schoene/Lauren Harris (HPU) 21-12, 18-21, 15-10

Mahala Ka’apuni/Nanna Inoue (CU) def. Lindsey Tapp/Riley Komo (HPU) 21-16, 21-19

Jordyn McCutcheon/Tevia Miller (HPU) def. Kendall Rios/Kanoelehua Misipeka (CU) 24-22, 19-21, 15-13

Brooklyn Poling/DeLaney Poling (CU) def. Katherine Michelbook/Rosie Larkin (HPU) 21-15, 17-21, 15-10

Nebraska 5, Chaminade 0

Bergen Reilly/ Teraya Sigler def. Leilani Ama/Grace Talpash 19-21, 21-13, 15-8

Rebekah Allick/Olivia Mauch def. Letizia Cammillucci/Anna Stucchi 21-14, 21-12

Harper Murray/Andi Jackson def. Mahala Ka’apuni/Nanna Inoue 21-16, 21-19

Laney Choboy/Skyler Pierce (Neb) def. Brooklyn Poling/Sina Bauer 19-21 21-17, 15-11

Keri Leimbach/Campbell Flynn def. Kendall Rios/Kanoelehua Misipeka 21-11, 19-21, 15-9

Nebraska 5, Hawaii Pacific 0

Bergen Reilly/Teraya Sigler def. Kate Allan/Dana Nyugen 21-10, 21-11

Andi Jackson/Harper Murray def. Ella Schoene/Lauren Harris 21-16, 19-21, 15-9

Laney Choboy/Skyler Pierce def. Riley Komo/Lindsey Tapp 21-14, 21-8

Campbell Flynn/Keri Leimbach def. Teiva Miller/Jordyn McCutcheon 21-16, 21-19

Maisie Boesiger/Taylor Landfair def. Rosie Larkin/Katherine Michelbook 21-17, 21-15

Wednesday

At Queen’s Beach, Waikiki Nebraska 5, Hawaii Pacific 0

Bergen Reilly/Teraya Sigler def. Ella Schoene/Lauren Harris 21-8, 21-7

Rebekah Allick/Olivia Mauch def. Kate Allan/Dana Nyugen 21-12, 21-11

Andi Jackson/Harper Murray def. Riley Komo/Lindsey Tapp 21-7, 21-13

Laney Choboy/Skyler Pierce def. Teiva Miller/Jordyn McCutcheon 21-16, 16-21, 15-8

Campbell Flynn/Keri Leimbach def. Rosie Larkin/Katherine Michelbook 21-15, 21-10

GOLF

ILH

Varsity Championships

At Hawaii Kai Golf Course

Thursday

Boys

74—Bret Kiyuna (Pun). 76—Ethan Nakatsukasa (Pun). 77—Drew Tom (Pun), Mac Erskine (Pun). 79—Khonor Kapuaakuni-Jiskra (DMS). 83—Chase Nam (Pun). 84—Jace Randall (IOL), Jordan Garcia-Hunter (HBA). 86—Raeden Marks (KSK-B). 88—Triston Kobylanski (KSK-W).

Girls

82—Jocelyn Choi (Pun), Caitlyn Matsunaga (Pun). 84—Olivia Schmidt (Pun), Aleena Guajardo (Pun), Lauren Chen (Pun). 88—Lana Higa (Pun). 95—Bella Yaeger (Han).

SOFTBALL

BIIF

Thursday

Honokaa 15, Pahoa 12

SUMO

March Grand Tournament

At Osaka, Japan

Day 5

Mitakeumi (3-2) def. Kayo (2-3)

Kotoshoho (3-2) def. Tokihayate (3-2)

Sadanoumi (2-3) def. Shirokuma (1-4)

Churanoumi (4-1) def. Asakoryu (3-2)

Ryuden (3-2) def. Aonishiki (2-3)

Shishi (4-1) def. Onokatsu (4-1)

Meisei (3-2) def. Midorifuji (2-3)

Shonannoumi (1-4) def. Takarafuji (2-3)

Hakuoho (4-1) def. Endo (4-1)

Atamifuji (3-2) def. Nishikigi (0-5)

Oshoma (1-4) def. Shodai (2-3)

Kinbozan (2-3) def. Tamawashi (3-2)

Takerufuji (3-2) def. Ura (3-2)

Ichiyamamoto (3-2) def. Hiradoumi (2-3)

Takayasu (4-1) def. Gonoyama (1-4)

Wakatakakage (1-4) def. Kirishima (3-2)

Oho (2-3) def. Abi (3-2)

Daieisho (3-2) def. Wakamotoharu (3-2)

Takanosho (2-3) def. Kotozakura (2-3)

Onosato (4-1) def. Tobizaru (1-4)

Chiyoshoma (3-2) def. Hoshoryu (3-2)

TENNIS

OIA West

Wednesday

Boys

Radford 3, Mililani 2

Girls

Mililani 5, Radford 0

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Thursday

Boys Varsity II

Maryknoll def. Hawaiian Mission 22-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19

Le Jardin def. ‘Iolani 25-19, 27-29, 25-15, 25-18

Kamehameha def. Hanalani 23-25, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12

Punahou def. Island Pacific 25-15, 23-25, 25-11, 25-14

Boys JV I

Kamehameha-Blue def. Saint Louis 25-20, 25-7)

Punahou-Blue def. Hawaii Baptist-Gold 25-23, 19-25, 25-15

OIA West

Thursday

Boys Varsity

Mililani def. Waianae 25-22, 25-22, 25-17

Nanakuli def. Waialua 25-16, 25-11, 25-16

Campbell def. Kapolei 25-19, 25-18, 25-23

Waipahu def. Leilehua 25-21, 12-25, 25-21, 27-25

Boys JV

Nanakuli def. Waialua 21-12, 21-18

Campbell def. Kapolei 21-18, 21-18

Waipahu def. Leilehua 21-12, 21-20

WATER POLO

ILH

Thursday

Girls Varsity 1

Mid-Pacific 10, Le Jardin 9, OT. Goal scorers—MPI: Leihiwa McElheny 4, Alexia Roberts 3, Lucy Lovett, Gigi Kiyabu, Zsuzsa Horvath. LJA: Siena Settle 4, Leila Chergui 2, Norah Dodson, Eden Waqainabete, Karly Dias.

Girls Varsity I-AA

Kamehameha 9, Le Jardin 5. Goal scorers—KS: Kayana Tanaka 2, Leona Gormley 2, Ariana Akau, Leiohu Daniels, Olivia Hirayama, Maxine Chock Taimane Matua.LJA: Ashley Fahrenwald 2, Karly Dias 2, Nola Khan.