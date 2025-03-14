Hawaii adds defensive lineman from Richmond

Adding to the interior design of the defensive line, the University of Hawaii football team received a commitment from a 6-foot-3, 300-pound transfer from the University of Richmond.

Carsen Stocklinski, who has played in all 38 games (starting 34) for the Spiders the past three seasons, said he accepted the Rainbow Warriors’ scholarship offer. He reports in late May after completing work on a bachelor’s degree, and will have one season of eligibility.

Stocklinski made his decison after last week’s recruiting visit.

“The whole visit was awesome,” said Stocklinski, who toured the North Shore, sat in on meetings and met former UH standouts Isa‘ako “Isaac” Sopoaga, and Michael Lafele. “Everyone was nice. Everyone was cool. It was a good vibe in general. I haven’t stopped thinking about it since I got home.”

Of entering the transfer portal, Stocklinski said, “I wanted to go to the FBS.” Richmond, which competes as an FCS school, has won the Coastal Athletic Association’s title two of the past three seasons.

“I wanted to go somewhere good,” Stocklinski added. “I want to make an impact somewhere and win some games. And get another ring. I want my third ring really bad. I won two rings at Richmond. It’s time to win one at Hawaii.”

The Warriors use two interior linemen in the four-man front of their base defense. Ezra Evaimalo, Daniel “Sauce” Williams and Anthony Sagapolutele completed their UH eligibility at the end of the 2024 season. Dion Washington transferred to Boise State. Malachi Finau also entered the portal.

This offseason, the Warriors added Minnesota transfer Luther McCoy; De’Jon Benton, a former USC defensive lineman who was on New Mexico’s 2024 roster, and Qwyn Williams, who played at Division II Ohio Dominican. Jamar Sekona, who is recovering from a leg injury, is expected to be cleared to play this summer. Stocklinski is a versatile D-lineman who can play the 3-technique (between the offensive guard and tackle) and 2I (between guard and center).

Stocklinski can bench press 405 pounds, power clean 350 pounds, and disrupt blockers with a grip-and-rip move.

Stocklinski’s family home is on an 80-acre farm in Oconee County in Northeast Georgia. He said he enjoys spending his free time with friends, bass fishing and hunting white-tailed deer. “I love hunting quarterbacks and running backs,” he mused.

