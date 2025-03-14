Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Penn State

Freshman Adrien Roure hit a career-high .636 with a match-high 15 kills and the third-ranked Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 19 Penn State 25-13, 25-23, 25-12 tonight to set up a monster final on Saturday night in the Outrigger Invitational against No. 5 Southern California.

Louis Sakanoko added nine kills, three blocks, three digs and an ace for Hawaii (19-1), which started freshman Kainoa Wade at opposite for fellow freshman Kristian Titriyski.

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,405 saw Wade compile five kills and eight digs to help Hawaii keep pace with the Trojans (15-2), who swept No. 12 Ball State earlier today, setting up Saturday’s match between two teams who haven’t dropped a set in the tournament.

Hawaii has won 10 matches in a row.

Will Kuhns had 13 kills to lead Penn State (5-12), which will play No. 12 Ball State in the first match on Saturday at 4 p.m.