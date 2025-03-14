Hawaii baseball faces UCSB’s ace pitcher in Big West showdown

Forecasts call for the mercury to be at about 78 degrees in Manoa this evening.

The heat index will be in the mid-to-high 90s when the vapor-throwing UC Santa Barbara pitchers are on the mound for this weekend’s series against Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium.

Right-hander Tyler Bremner, who will start tonight for the 15th-ranked Gauchos, is viewed as a first-round selection in this summer’s Major League Baseball draft. Bremner starred with Team USA last summer and was named to several preseason All-America teams. Bremner’s fastball can touch 98 mph.

Jackson Flora, who was clocked at 100 mph against Fresno State this year, has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 8.7. Flora and Calvin Proskey are projected to start in the final two of this three-game series between Big West opponents.

“They’re obviously well coached,” UH coach Rich Hill said of the Gauchos. “The pitching side of things has been spectacular. … Tyler Bremner was the best pitcher on Team USA this past summer. He’s going to be one or two of the first right-handed pitchers selected. … They always seem to recruit great pitchers. Not only recruit them and get them into school, but develop.”

UCSB coach Andrew Checketts credits his staff for identifying athletic strike-throwers mainly as “opposed to pure arm-strength guys that don’t throw strikes. I think it starts with that part of it. … It’s a tricky balance. You want their stuff to get better. You want to improve their velocity and secondary pitches. But eventually you’ve got to throw it in the zone.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Checketts indicated Bremner had control, but not the sizzle, early in his career at Scripps Ranch High in San Diego. “He started to throw (with greater velocity) after he signed (with UCSB) later into his senior year of high school,” Checketts said. “Then he continued on an upward trajectory. He put on weight and gotten stronger, and refined his slider, and made his changeup better. When he’s got his ‘A’ game, he’s tough.”

In 18 1/3 innings, Bremner has struck out 18 and walked three. Flora has 26 strikeouts against three walks in 21 2/3 innings. Proskey has issued five walks in 20 1/3 innings. Controlling the zone has helped the fielders. “It’s hard to defend a walk or defend a hit by pitch,” Checketts said.

Nathan Aceves, who has been used as a reliever and midweek starter, has a 0.84 ERA in six appearances. The Gauchos receive a boost with the return of relievers Cole Tryba, who received preseason All-America recognition, and AJ Krodel. Both have recovered from ailments and are on the Gauchos’ travel roster.

“It’s a challenging weekend,” Hill said. “It’s the Big West. You’re going to see guys on a Friday and Saturday especially, and you’re going to see a closer, that are pros. That’s why you come to the University of Hawaii. We’re up for the challenge.”

Hill has adjusted the ’Bows’ pitching rotation to alleviate stress on the discomfort of Sebastian Gonzalez’s hip flexor. Itsuki Takemoto will throw tonight’s first pitch. Gonzalez, the usual series-opening starter, is available as a reliever tonight and, maybe, as Sunday’s starter. Liam O’Brien, who has not relinquished an earned run in 21 1/3 innings, will start on Saturday.

“Like Nuke LaLoosh said,” Hill said, referencing the “Bull Durham” character, “take it one game at a time.”

The Gauchos also have a productive lineup. Against Cal State Northridge, center fielder LeTrey McCollum hit for the cycle, including the walk-off homer, and stole two bases. Designated hitter Isaac Kim is hitting .370, and first baseman Jack Holman has a team-best six home runs while drawing 15 walks and striking out seven times in 59 at bats. Third baseman Jeremiah Craine has hit .333 since recently recovering from an oblique injury and broken jaw.

Checketts has expressed concerns about the ’Bows’ hitting (.298 average, including .368 with two outs) and aggressiveness (36 steals) and Hawaii’s distractions.

“Anytime you go to Hawaii you have to manage the beach and the crowd and all the stuff that’s different,” Checketts said. “Keep it focused on a business trip. Remind them they can come back on a vacation. It’s not a vacation.”

RAINBOW BASEBALL

At Les Murakami Stadium

UC SANTA BARBARA (14-2, 3-0 Big West) vs. Hawaii (12-4, 1-2)

>> Schedule: 6:35 p.m. today, Saturday; 1:05 p.m. Sunday

>> TV: None

>> Radio: 1500-AM today, Saturday; 1420-AM / 92.7-FM Sunday

>> Streaming: None