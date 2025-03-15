Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Arrests made in robbery and assault of teen at Pearlridge Center

By Andrew Gomes

Two Oahu boys aged 13 and 14 have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old boy at Pearlridge Center last week following an earlier arrest of a 15-year old boy accused of robbing the victim.

The Honolulu Police Department on Friday reported the arrests of the two younger children.

On March 8, HPD said the victim was robbed by a group of males at the mall after refusing demands from the group.

“The group assaulted him, stole his belongings, and fled,” HPD reported at the time, also saying that one member of the group, a 15-year-old suspect, had been identified and arrested.

