Fierce storms kill at least 14 as South faces highest risk of tornadoes

Severe storms killed at least 14 people across Missouri and Arkansas as forecasters warned that intense, long-lasting storms at a level typically experienced only once or twice in a lifetime could sweep across a vast section of the South today.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 11 fatalities in the state, with six in Wayne County, three in Ozark County, one in Butler County and one in Jefferson County.

In Arkansas, three people were killed in Independence County, and 29 others were injured across the state, according to the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management. The state experienced extensive storm damage, the agency said.

The National Weather Service today issued the highest risk alert for tornadoes in some parts of the South.

By midafternoon today, severe storms were pounding parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. The National Weather Service reported that tornadoes touched down near Kentwood, Louisiana, and Bassfield, Mississippi. Tornado warnings and shelter-in-place orders were issued in surrounding towns, according to the agency.

From the afternoon into the evening, the storms are expected to sweep across Alabama and maybe into Tennessee before crossing into Georgia and northern Florida overnight.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, today is likely to be the third time in history the center has issued a high-risk warning on the second day of a storm. Central Mississippi and Alabama face the highest risk level, 5, in the center’s rating system. The Gulf Coast states and Georgia face a high risk level of 4 on Saturday.

Storms at this highest level of alert can often produce intense long-track tornadoes, meaning they stay on the ground for a long time. A slow storm will typically only affect one or two communities, but a faster-moving storm such as this one can cross multiple states, leaving a long trail of damage.

The weather service issued a tornado watch for eastern Louisiana, including Baton Rouge, and nearly all of Mississippi through this evening. The service said these areas faced a “particularly dangerous situation,” a designation used during a high risk of violent tornadoes.

Only 7% of tornado watches receive this extra warning, and areas under these alerts are three times as likely to experience damaging tornadoes, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration study analyzing tornado watches from 1996 to 2005.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency warned of excessive rainfall and flash flooding in the Southeast, “with numerous significant tornadoes expected on Saturday afternoon and evening.”

The Storm Prediction Center received 23 reports of tornadoes since Friday across Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Missouri, according to FEMA, as well as nearly a dozen reports of hurricane-force winds.

In Missouri, tornado damage was reported in Bridgeton, Morse Mill, Perryville and Poplar Bluff, according to FEMA. And in Arkansas, tornado damage was reported in Black Rock, Campbell, Cave City and Smithville, FEMA said.

Robbie Myers, the director of Butler County Emergency Management in Missouri, said at least one person had died overnight after getting trapped in a house that sustained severe damage on a country road near Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

More than 500 homes, a church and grocery store in town had also been damaged, he said. A mobile home park, he said, had been “totally destroyed.”

“It was a very devastating scene where the mobile home park was,” said Myers, who added that several people had been taken to the hospital with injuries.

Storms caused widespread damage in the state, including in the city of Rolla, state emergency officials said late Friday.

Around noon Eastern time, power outages had spread to more than 123,000 customers in Missouri, more than 39,000 in Illinois, 32,000 in Indiana, 16,000 in Arkansas and 14,000 in Tennessee, according to PowerOutage.us, a tracking website.

These storms are all connected to the intense system wreaking havoc across the central United States, which over the past day has brought tornadoes across the Midwest and dust storms and wildfires to the Plains.

The storms today are forecast to move extremely fast and may catch people off guard.

They have the potential to form numerous significant tornadoes, some of which could be potentially violent; damaging hurricane-force (greater than 74 mph) winds; and golf-ball- or even baseball-size hail.

Tornadoes typically occur across the South from the middle of March until late April, when the risk shifts to the Plains.

The most recent tornado outbreaks in the United States occurred March 31 and April 1, 2023, when 146 tornadoes, many of the less-intense variety, caused 26 fatalities, according to William Bunting, deputy director at the Storm Prediction Center.

It ranks as the nation’s third-largest outbreak for total number of tornadoes.

Several larger outbreaks, often referred to as “super outbreaks,” have caused more destruction and deaths, and there are three specifically “by which all other outbreaks are judged,” Bunting said.

On April 11 and 12, 1965, a barrage of nearly 50 tornadoes spread destruction across six states and caused 260 deaths. Less than a decade later, on April 3 and 4, 1974, an onslaught of tornadoes was reported across the central United States and into southern Canada, leading to 335 deaths.

More recently, from April 25 to 28, 2011, more than 200 tornadoes were reported in five southeastern states. April 27 was the deadliest day, with 122 tornadoes causing 321 fatalities, according to Bunting.

The threat of severe weather is expected to continue into the weekend as the front pushes eastward.

———

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company