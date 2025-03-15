Measles cases in Texas, New Mexico surpass 2024’s nationwide case count

Measles cases in Texas and New Mexico rose to 294 on Friday, surpassing all U.S. cases recorded in 2024, as an outbreak that began in late January in West Texas spreads.

The U.S. reported 285 total infections last year, based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases in New Mexico and Texas increased by 38 in the last three days, data from the health departments of the two states showed on Friday.

There were 174 cases from Gaines County in Texas, the center of the outbreak, compared with 156 cases on March 11. So far, 34 patients have been hospitalized in the state.

In New Mexico, cases rose from 33 to 35 on Friday, including two cases in Eddy County and the rest in Lea County, which is adjacent to Gaines County.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma’s health department reported two “probable” cases after individuals, who were exposed to the Texas and New Mexico outbreaks, experienced measles-like symptoms.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Daniel Nichols, a virologist at Seton Hall University, said it was hard to tell at this stage whether the outbreak is spreading beyond the two states.

“But right now, with the cases still going up, it’s still a major concern,” he said.

An unvaccinated child with no underlying health conditions died of measles in Texas in February, marking the first death in the U.S. from the disease since 2015. Another death of an unvaccinated adult in New Mexico is still under investigation.

The growing outbreak is the first major challenge for U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine skeptic who has emphasized the role of parents in decisions to vaccinate their children.

The CDC has said that the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine is the most important tool for preventing measles.

The Texas state health department classified 257 patients as “unvaccinated or unknown,” or people with no documented doses of measles vaccine more than 14 days before symptoms appeared.

After additional investigation, the Texas health department said it had removed one resident of Lubbock County from the case count as test results determined that they were experiencing a vaccine reaction and were not infected.

The vaccine’s side effects include a sore arm, fever, mild rash and temporary joint pain or stiffness, according to the CDC.