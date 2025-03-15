Visitor, 43, dies while snorkeling on Kauai’s north shore

A visitor on Kauai died Friday afternoon after being pulled from waters at Kaakaaniu Beach, also known as Larsen’s Beach, on the island’s north shore, according to the Kauai Police Department.

The person was identified as a 43-year-old man from California who had been snorkeling. His name was not immediately released.

According to KPD’s preliminary report, friends of the man called 911 after they were unable to locate him, and first responders were dispatched at about 12:30 p.m. to the beach, which is not staffed with lifeguards.

Kauai Fire Department personnel brought the man, who was unresponsive in the water, to shore and made unsuccessful efforts to revive him, police said.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the police report. An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.