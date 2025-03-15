Letter: Crack down on people texting while driving

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

In addition to red-light runners, we need to get serious about ticket- ing texters who turn their cars into wheeled projectiles. They are a major danger on the road and hinder traffic flow due to their inattentiveness.

Why is no one talking about this? Is everyone blind? It’s all around us when we’re driving.

Another law on the books that’s rarely enforced.

Lisa Adlong

Hauula

EXPRESS YOURSELF

