Letter: HPD patrols make real difference on the street

Thank you, Honolulu Police Department, for the increased blue light presence on the streets and freeways. It is a much-welcomed sight to see drivers on their best behavior; speeding and reckless driving dramatically decrease when there is a blue light within view. It is making a difference!

Keep up the good work as it is helping to make the roads safer for law-abiding drivers.

Greg Kano

Liliha

