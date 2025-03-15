Letter: HPD patrols make real difference on the street

Saturday, March 15, 2025
Thank you, Honolulu Police Department, for the increased blue light presence on the streets and freeways. It is a much-welcomed sight to see drivers on their best behavior; speeding and reckless driving dramatically decrease when there is a blue light within view. It is making a difference!
Keep up the good work as it is helping to make the roads safer for law-abiding drivers.
Greg Kano
Liliha
