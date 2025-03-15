Letter: Include science fields in ‘Best of East Hawaii’

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

I’ve been a longtime Big Island resident and have seen the prestigious “Best of East Hawaii” stickers posted throughout the island. I use them as a way to gather a sense of confidence in service quality.

However, I notice that things in the sciences and in my field of engineering have been lacking representation. By chance, would this be something that could be honored as a precious service to help boost our local community of engineers?

Esther Stremski-Borero

Hilo

