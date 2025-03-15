Letter: Tend to overgrown area near H-3 freeway tunnel

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Seems that instead of doing preventive maintenance, the state always waits for big problems to arise before addressing any issue.

Case in point: There are trees and vegetation growing on the H-3 freeway between Kamehameha Highway and the Hospital Rock Tunnels. The roots will break up the concrete, allowing more trees and vegetation to start growing to the point where someone hits the trees.

Time to wake up and fix this problem before it’s too late.

Clyde B. Morita

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #200 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter