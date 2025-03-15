Letter: Tend to overgrown area near H-3 freeway tunnel

Saturday, March 15, 2025
Seems that instead of doing preventive maintenance, the state always waits for big problems to arise before addressing any issue.
Case in point: There are trees and vegetation growing on the H-3 freeway between Kamehameha Highway and the Hospital Rock Tunnels. The roots will break up the concrete, allowing more trees and vegetation to start growing to the point where someone hits the trees.
Time to wake up and fix this problem before it’s too late.
Clyde B. Morita
Kaneohe
