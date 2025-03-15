Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, March 15, 2025 71° Today's Paper

Sports

Another heartbreak for Rainbow Wahine in Big West semifinals

By Billy Hull

Today Updated 12:32 a.m.

Editors' Picks

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Rainbow Wahine Kelsie Imai drives to the basket against UC San Diego’s Gracie Gallegos.
1/5
Swipe or click to see more

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Rainbow Wahine Kelsie Imai drives to the basket against UC San Diego’s Gracie Gallegos.

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER  Rainbow Wahine Ritorya Timola splits UC San Diego defenders Sumayah Sugapong and Sabrina Ma.
2/5
Swipe or click to see more

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

 Rainbow Wahine Ritorya Timola splits UC San Diego defenders Sumayah Sugapong and Sabrina Ma.

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu drove to the basket against UC San Diego on Friday.
3/5
Swipe or click to see more

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu drove to the basket against UC San Diego on Friday.

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Rainbow Wahine coach Laura Beemean looks on from the sideline.
4/5
Swipe or click to see more

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Rainbow Wahine coach Laura Beemean looks on from the sideline.

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Jovi Lefotu consoled teammate Kelsie Imai after the Rainbow Wahine lost to UC San Diego on Friday.
5/5
Swipe or click to see more

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii’s Jovi Lefotu consoled teammate Kelsie Imai after the Rainbow Wahine lost to UC San Diego on Friday.

DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Rainbow Wahine Kelsie Imai drives to the basket against UC San Diego’s Gracie Gallegos.
DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER  Rainbow Wahine Ritorya Timola splits UC San Diego defenders Sumayah Sugapong and Sabrina Ma.
DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii guard Lily Wahinekapu drove to the basket against UC San Diego on Friday.
DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Rainbow Wahine coach Laura Beemean looks on from the sideline.
DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii’s Jovi Lefotu consoled teammate Kelsie Imai after the Rainbow Wahine lost to UC San Diego on Friday.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY