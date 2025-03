Kamehameha junior forward Nihoa Dunn was named the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Kamehameha junior forward Nihoa Dunn was named the Gatorade Hawaii Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.

Dunn, who helped lead the Warriors to the HHSAA Division I state title, averaged 16.1 points and 7.4 rebounds. She had 18 points and 13 rebounds in Kamehameha’s 40-34 win over ‘Iolani in the state final and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.

The Gatorade award recognizes student-athletes who excel athletically, in the classroom and in the community.

Dunn has maintained a 3.51 GPA, volunteered locally with the Hawaii Foodbank and played in the Sinfonietta, her school’s highest level of orchestra.

Hawaii official Hisaka elected to HOF

Lloyd Hisaka, a former basketball and football official in Hawaii who served more than 50 years, has been selected for induction into the 2025 class of the National High School Hall of Fame.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

He will be inducted into the hall’s officials category.

Hisaka also served on the National Federation of State High School Association’s football rules committee and has been honored as an NFHS distinguished official. He also taught the fundamentals of officiating as part of the University of Hawaii Intramural Sports program.

Others from Hawaii in the National High School Hall of Fame are Charlie Wedemeyer (2007), Jeff Meister (2018) and Clarissa Chun (2024).

Hisaka and 10 other honorees will be inducted on June 30 in Chicago.

UH swimmer Ostrowski qualifies for NCAAs

Hawaii’s Karol Ostrowski is the lone male swimmer from the Big West to qualify for the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships to be held March 27 in Federal Way, Wash.

Ostrowski, a senior from Strachoin, Poland, qualified for the 50-yard freestyle after breaking the school record with a time of 18.99 at the SMU Invitational in November.

At last year’s NCAA Championships, Ostrowski was part of UH’s 200 freestyle relay team, which set a school record in 1:16.23.