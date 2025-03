Scoreboard – March 15, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll, 9 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific, 9 a.m.; Damien vs. Punahou, noon at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Castle vs. Kalani, 11 a.m. at Kahala Community Park field; Roosevelt vs. Kailua, 3 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park; Kaiser vs. Moanalua, 6 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park. OI West: Aiea at Waipahu; Pearl City at Mililani. Games start at 11 a.m.

OIA Division II: Radford vs. Kahuku, 11 a.m. at Kahuku District Park field; Kapolei vs. Kalaheo, 11 a.m. at Kailua District Park field; Waianae at Kaimuki, 11 a.m.; McKinley at Nanakuli, 11 a.m.; Farrington at Waialua, 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity I: Punahou vs. Maryknoll, noon at Sand Island Park. ILH Varsity II: Sacred Hearts at Kamehameha I-AA, 10 a.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaiser at Kaimuki. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Kapolei; Campbell at Nanakuli. Games start at 10 a.m.

OIA Division II: Waipahu at Waialua, 9 a.m.; Farrington vs. Kalaheo, 10 a.m. at Aikahi Community Park field; Aiea at Pearl City, 10 a.m.; Kailua vs. Kahuku, 10 a.m. at Hauula Playground field.

TENNIS

OIA East: Kaiser at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at McKinley; Kalani vs. Farrington at Kalakaua District Park courts; Kahuku at Castle. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Pearl City; Leilehua at Radford; Waialua at Kapolei; Waipahu vs. Aiea at Pearlridge courts. Matches start at 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

ILH: Meet No. 2, field events, 1 p.m.; running events, 2 p.m. at Punahou.

OIA: Meets at Kaiser, Mililani and Waianae, starting at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Invitational, Penn State vs. Ball State, 4 p.m.; USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity II: Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 10:30 a.m.

OIA boys: Waianae vs. Waipahu (JV at 10 a.m.; varsity to follow).

WATER POLO

Big West women: Long Beach State vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at Kamehameha, noon; Mid-Pacific vs. Punahou, 2 p.m. at UH Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Center.

Varsity I-AA Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 11 a.m. OI girls: Mililani vs. Roosevelt, 10 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Moanalua, 11:05 a.m.; Kalani vs. Kalaheo, 12:10 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: UC Santa Barbara vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Friday

At Sacramento, Calif.

Jessup 11, Chaminade 3, 6 inn.

Leading hitters—C: Miranda Diaz 2-3, 2 RBIs; Elora Tonaki 2-2; Taneia Simanu HR.

At Atherton, Calif.

Menlo 10, Hawaii Pacific 1, 5 inn.

OIA WEST

Friday

At Waianae

Leilehua 5, Waianae 1

W—Ciara Fortuno. Leading hitters—Lei: Nalani Freitas 2-3; Fortuno 2-3; Haley Sylva 2-3. Wain: Hayden Viela 2-3, HR; Brylee-Rose DeMello 2b.

MIL

Friday

Lanai 26, Hana 0, 3 inn.

W—Myah Doolin.

Leading hitters—Lanai: Lillee Sparks 3 runs; Katelyn Bello 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Doolin 4 runs; Mahea Esteban 3b, 3 runs; Leihiwa Siliga 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Grace Reese 2 runs; Kaydence Ozoa 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Ari Medriano 4 runs, 2 RBIs

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Friday

Boys Varsity I

University def. ‘Iolani 25-16, 25-21, 31-29

Punahou def. Saint Louis 25-7, 25-18, 27-25

Boys JV I

Punahou-Gold def. ‘Iolani 25-18, 25-22

Thursday

Boys Varsity I

Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 25-12, 25-15, 25-18

Boys JV I

Hawaii Baptist def. Mid-Pacific 25-10, 25-17

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Friday

At Costa Mesa, Calif.

First Game

Vanguard 12, Hawaii Hilo 9

Leading hitters—Hilo: Vance Oshiro 2 runs; Cody Min 3-5, 2 runs; Arthur Soto 2-4, 2b, 2 runs; Braeden Mondeau HR, 2 RBIs; Mark Fedro 3-5, HR, 3 RBIs.

Second Game

Suspended with Vanguard leading 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning.

OIA WEST

Friday

At Campbell

Leilehua 8, Campbell 0

W—Tanner Tammarine (five innings, one hit, three strikeouts). Leading hitters—Lei: Kysen Kobashigawa 2-4, 2b; Jacob Sablan 3-4; Dylan Yonemori 2 runs; Hurley Awana 2b; Ryden Sasaki 2b.

MIL

Friday

Maui High 10, Lahainaluna 0, 6 inn.

W—Aaron Omura (one-hitter, six strikeouts).

Leading hitter—Maui: Nick Nashiwa 3 runs, 2 RBIs. Baldwin 3, King Kekaulike 0 W—Justice Wakamatsu (one-hitter, four strikeouts). Leading hitter—Bald: Kaden Anderson 2b.

Thursday

Baldwin 14, King Kekaulike 2, 6 inn.

W—Kip Watanabe.

Leading hitters—Bald: Jevon Laboy 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Kaedyn Miyake-Matsubayashi 2b; Laakea Ko 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Derin Lewis 2-3, 2 runs; Koltyn Sergent 2-3, 2 RBIs; Kyne Fujioka 2-4, 2 2 runs. KK: Cade Yamada 2b; Taydem Hashimoto 2b.

Maui High 9, Lahainaluna 5

W—Izaiah Koko.

Leading hitters—Maui: Koko 3-4, 3 runs. Lah: Ty Branco-Gomes 2-4, 2 2bs.