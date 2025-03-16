Catamaran removed from Honolua Bay after two-month grounding

After nearly two months of its unwelcome stay at the Honolua-Mokuleia Marine Life Conservation District, the 65-foot catamaran Hula Girl was removed by Cates Marine Service LLC around noon Friday.

The catamaran, owned by Kapalua Kai Sailing Inc., ran aground at the rocky shoreline of Honolua Bay following a late January storm, when it had broken free of its off-shore moorings in the bay. The Department of Land and Natural Resources said Saturday that the January storm and an already-compromised motor had resulted in the catamaran’s inability to operate and recover.

DLNR said in a statement that its Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation and Division of Aquatic Resources worked with Kapalua Kai Sailing Inc. to create an exit plan for the vessel, but unexpected high winds, inclement weather and uncooperative tides delayed the boat’s removal.

The removal team was led by Randy Cates and Cates Marine Service LLC. With the help of a Foss Marine tug, Hula Girl was removed from the bay within an hour, according to DLNR.

In 2023, Cates and his team removed the luxury yacht Nakoa from Honolua Bay, which resulted in the state Board of Land and Natural Resources fining the Nakoa $1.8 million for leaking fuel, damaging more than one species of coral, and causing “emotional distress to the community,” according to DLNR.

However, in Hula Girl’s case, DLNR said that an initial damage assessment by DAR showed no signs of harm to the marine life in the bay and no fuel or oil was spilled. DLNR said another assessment is planned since Hula Girl is removed from the bay.

Hula Girl will now be moved to a designated mooring offshore at Mala small boat ramp, according to DLNR, and will undergo an evaluation for temporary repairs before being towed to Oahu.