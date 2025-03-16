Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Motorcyclist, 24, injured in collision with parked car

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 10:05 a.m.

Traffic

A motorcyclist, 24, is in critical condition after a collision with a parked car Saturday afternoon on Punahou Street.

At about 11:53 p.m. Saturday, the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Punahou Street at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a parked vehicle, according to Honolulu police.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the man to an area hospital. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said speed appeared to be a factor in the collision but it was not yet determined whether drugs or alcohol were in his system.

The investigation is ongoing.

