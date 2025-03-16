U.S. starts to build submarine presence on strategic Australian coast
COLIN MURTY/POOL VIA REUTERS / MARCH 16
Master Chief Missile Technician Kevin Lewis Minnesota Chief of the Boat on the stern (white lifejacket) of Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN-783) off the coast of Western Australia, Australia.
REUTERS / MARCH 16
Captain Neil Stein Hagen Submarine Squadron 15 Commodore on the bridge of Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN-783) off the coast of Western Australia, Australia.