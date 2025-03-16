Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 16, 2025 73° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Musk, DOGE on right path for efficiency

Today

NEW YORK TIMES Elon Musk departs from the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 5.

NEW YORK TIMES

Elon Musk departs from the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 5.