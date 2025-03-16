Letter: Prioritize peace with less defense spending

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

President Donald Trump’s persistent pressure on NATO allies to increase defense spending is misguided and counterproductive. While national security is important, this push for higher military budgets comes at a steep cost to our global community.

By urging nations to allocate more resources to defense, we’re inadvertently creating a world with an abundance of weapons but a scarcity of essential social programs. These funds could be better invested in health care, education and social welfare — areas that truly enhance the quality of life for citizens worldwide.

Moreover, this approach fosters an atmosphere of tension and mistrust among nations, potentially escalating global conflicts rather than promoting peace. It’s time we prioritize diplomacy and international cooperation over military might.

Our leaders should focus on building a world where people’s basic needs are met, rather than one bristling with arms. Let’s invest in our future by prioritizing human development over defense spending.

John Bickel

Waikiki

