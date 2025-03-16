Letter: Sic DOGE on DOD, where waste is king

Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during a Senate Armed Services committee hearing on his expected nomination to be Secretary of Defense on Jan. 14.

Elon Musk seems to be ignoring our most famous source of waste, fraud and abuse: the Department of Defense. America’s defense budget is bigger than the next nine highest-spending countries combined, and it accounts for over half of all federal discretionary spending. Overpricing practices are legendary. DOD is the only federal agency that has never passed a financial audit.

And — unlike money spent on health, education and welfare — I feel that military spending does not produce real benefits. To the contrary, constantly practicing for war has the same effect as having a constant war — on our own land. The result is air, water, land and noise pollution that harm our economy and quality of life.

In Hawaii it is especially egregious because it takes place on what I consider to be illegally occupied land.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

