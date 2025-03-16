Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 16, 2025 73° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Sic DOGE on DOD, where waste is king

Today Updated 9:31 p.m.

USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during a Senate Armed Services committee hearing on his expected nomination to be Secretary of Defense on Jan. 14.

USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES

Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during a Senate Armed Services committee hearing on his expected nomination to be Secretary of Defense on Jan. 14.