Letter: Stand up and fight fed hack-and-slash

Over 300 people gathered for a protest near a Tesla store in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday.

This administration does not appear to read anything they sign or research who is affected by it. The approach is shoot it — if it dies, good.

The idea is to fire at a group of people or an organization and see what happens. If shrapnel hits enough people and they scream loud enough in great enough numbers, then the administration walks it back. It bolsters the argument that the head in the sand approach is ineffective and self-defeating.

Yes, the Republicans in Congress are cowards, but the Democrats are abrogating their power by being entirely too conservative. I fear that in an effort to appear reasonable, opportunities are being missed.

The bottom line, on so many fronts, is because of this administration’s policies, people — human beings — are dying. Are you willing to pretend you don’t see and hope it all goes away? I assure you it will not.

Bob Schwager

Waikiki

