Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, March 16, 2025 73° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Stand up and fight fed hack-and-slash

Today Updated 9:21 p.m.

SARASOTA HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES Over 300 people gathered for a protest near a Tesla store in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday.

SARASOTA HERALD-TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES

Over 300 people gathered for a protest near a Tesla store in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday.